My Hero Academia Artist Shares Colored Sketch of Hagakure

My Hero Academia's final arc in its manga series hasn't held anything back when it comes to Class 1-A's curtain call. The shonen franchise has been giving more than a few young crime fighters their respective opportunities to shine, with that being literal for UA Academy's "Invisible Girl", Toru Hagakure. Teaming up with Aoyama in a fight for their lives, one official artist on the franchise has taken the opportunity to imagine what Hagakure looks like not just in color, but sans her invisible Quirk.

Hagakure has been an interesting student in Class 1-A, using her invisibility to her advantage but seemingly never able to turn off her Quirk. In the Final Arc, we've been able to see what Toru looks like when she isn't invisible, as her team-up with "Can't Stop Sparkling" has seen her own Quirk given something of an evolution. It will be interesting to see if Hagakure is able to shut off her invisibility whenever she wants moving forward, but even if she can't, the invisible girl has proven herself as a valuable addition to Class 1-A in its darkest hour and will make for a solid professional crime fighter in the future.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia: Invisible No More

One of the biggest spin-offs for Kohei Horikoshi's main series has been My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, exploring the darker side of the universe outside of UA Academy's borders. The story of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster isn't the only one to spawn from the main storyline as My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions gave readers adventures that saw unique crossovers taking place. Now, Team-Up Missions' artist, Yoko Akiyama, took the opportunity to share a new spin on Hagakure following her recent reveal.

The big reveal of Hagakure might not make its way into My Hero Academia's seventh anime season, but the return of the television series will have plenty of surprises in store for anime fans. As was seen in the sixth season finale, America's number one hero, Star And Stripe, is making her way to Japan to face down Shigaraki and All For One. While the entirety of the Final Arc most likely won't arrive in the upcoming season, Studio BONES is sure to set the stage for the grand finale.

What do you think of this fresh take on Class 1-A's Invisible Girl? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.