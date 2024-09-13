My Hero Academia Artist Imagines Dabi & Toga As Heroes

My Hero Academia's seventh anime season has put both Toga and Dabi front and center. Despite the eldest son of Endeavor initially losing his confrontation with his younger brother, Shoto Todoroki, the flame-wielding fiend is back in action. Sporting the strongest version of his Quirk, Toga has followed suit in downing the blood of her fallen friend Twice. Thanks to absorbing the powers of the duplicating villain, Toga now has the power to create infinite doubles. Now, an artist has shared a "What If" universe wherein Toya Todoroki and Himiko Toga join the light side rather than the dark.

Dabi and Toga weren't a part of the League of Villains from the start of the series, as Shigaraki's initial assault on UA Academy in the anime's first season showed. The pair of antagonists joined up with All For One following the arrival of Stain, the hero killer who was portrayed as one of the biggest bads of season two. The sword-wielding villain was quite powerful in his own right but his true power lied in his influence. Lighting a new fire in both Dabi and Toga, the pair were more than ready to join the League of Villains' cause and have remained two of its most powerful members to this day.

Dabi And Toga Turn Hero

While Kohei Horikoshi steered the ship of My Hero Academia's manga, it takes a village to make sure that Class 1-A's story was told. Nagatomo1565 has shared their fair share of artwork focusing on Class 1-A but in this latest piece, the artist imagines a far different universe than what we have come to know. Toga and Dabi are now a part of UA Academy and are seen taking on new roles in fighting for Hero Society rather than against it.

Can Toga And Dabi Be Redeemed?

One of the major themes of My Hero Academia has been redemption. In the latest anime episode, the likes of Gentle Criminal, La Brava, and Lady Nagant proved this fact by switching from trying to take down Hero Society to lending a major assist to Deku and his fellow crime fighters. For Dabi and Toga, redemption seems so far away thanks to the damage that the pair of villains have done to society. In their wake, quite a few bodies have been left so if the pair eventually want to make amends following the final anime battle, meaning that Toga and Dabi will have to go to great lengths to make up for past mistakes.

Dabi And Toga's Current Status

Thanks to the awakening of the teleporting villain named Kurogiri, the heroes' original plan has gone to pot. The villains are no longer separated and thanks to Toga calling upon the power of Twice, the villainess has spread her influence via countless doppelgangers flooding the battlefield. On the flip side, Dabi was previously fighting against his younger brother but has sprung back into action brought to the face of his father. With Dabi and All For One now facing the number one hero, things are looking tough for Enji Todoroki.

Season seven only has a few episodes left before it hits its season finale, leaving many My Hero Academia fans to wonder where the seventh season will end. While an eighth season has yet to be confirmed at this point by Studio Bones, it seems like a safe bet that the anime adaptation will have one more season to bring the overall series to an end.

Want to see which villains are redeemed in My Hero Academia's anime? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy.