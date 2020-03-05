My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Eri’s High School Persona

My Hero Academia‘s latest anime arc has introduced the mainstream fanbase to Eri, the young girl with a one-of-a-kind quirk and a tragic origin. (Season 4 Spoilers!) After a costly battle against Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai Yakuza group, Eri has been freed from the villains’ grip and brought to the safe haven of U.A. High School. The My Hero Academia‘s manga hasn’t yet completely discarded Eri, and fans can only imagine what Eri’s fate will hold – like this new Eri artwork that imagines the young girl fully grown and ready for her own years at U.A. High School.

(Art by @YuiRakushi)

Videos by ComicBook.com



Eri’s unique “Rewind” quirk allows the young girl to use the horn on her head to reverse the flow of time inside the body of another individual. What makes Eri such a volatile and pivotal character in My Hero Academia is the fact that she cannot control her power or how it is applied. She can take someone’s battle-damaged body and reverse it to an undamaged state – or theoretically reverse someone from adult to a state of infancy or pre-creation.

Overhaul found a truly nefarious use for Eri’s quirk: using samples of her blood, the villain created bullets that were able to revert a person’s body to its pre-quirk state, effectively destroying their quirk in the process. Mirio / Lemillion paid the hefty price of losing his powers during the battle with Overhaul, something that has weighed heavily on Eri, ever since. However, after helping Deku unlock the full potential of One For All to defeate Overhaul, it’s become clear that Eri is a one of the most pivotal quirk users in the My Hero Academia world.

For now, My Hero Academia is all about the story of Deku and his generation of U.A. Students – but who knows what the future holds? Eri could definitely become a central figure in later installments, and the design up above gives us a good idea of what that could look like. Just imagine what a fully-in-control Eri could do with Rewind…

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.