My Hero Academia Assistant Hypes Mirko in New Spoilery Sketch

The War Arc is on its way in the My Hero Academia anime adaptation, with the sixth season arriving this October to focus on the heroes of UA Academy battling against the Paranormal Liberation Front. While Deku and his friends will be front and center in this fight against evil, plenty of professional crime fighters will also be lending them a hand. The Rabbit Hero Mirko, who first appeared in season four and had a brief showing in the previous season, will have her biggest role to date and her biggest official fan has a new spoiler sketch for fans.

When Mirko first appeared in My Hero Academia, she was made one of the "Top Ten" of Hero Society, following the retirement of All Might from the crime-fighting scene. While she doesn't have the ability to beckon flame or manipulate feathers ala Endeavor and Hawks, Mirko's Quirk gives her the strength, speed, and agility of a hare, while her tenacity makes her one of the fiercest fighters in the Shonen heroes' roster. During the War Arc, Mirko lays everything on the line and suffers some serious injuries as a result, which plays a factor during the current Final Arc taking place in the manga as All For One and his minions are looking to take down Hero Society once and for all.

The assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi, Shota Noguchi, took the opportunity to show off the scars that Mirko suffered as a result of the War Arc and her fight against Dr. Garaki's nightmarish Nomu, some of the most terrifying creations that are a part of the Paranormal Liberation Front:

In the Final Arc of the manga, Mirko has found herself teaming up with Bakugo to fight against Shigaraki, who currently has the wild power of All For One at his disposal. With Bakugo recently running into quite the troubling scenario, Mirko has found herself unleashed and the latest chapter of the Shonen sees her giving her all once again against All For One's heir, despite missing quite a few appendages.

Do you think Mirko will survive the Final Arc of My Hero Academia? Are you hyped for her high-flying action in the War Arc this fall? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.