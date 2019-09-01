My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Bakugo Figure With New Sketch

My Hero Academia is getting ready to end the year on a strong anime note with the fourth season of its anime series and a second movie, and this has been strongly represented through a wave of new merchandise. A new Bakugo figure will soon be joining the ARTFX line of collectibles, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself has been very excited to get one for his own. In fact, he celebrated its release with a new sketch to Twitter.

Following sketches celebrating the release of statues for Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Eijiro Kirishima, Horikoshi has primed up an explosive new look at Katsuki Bakugo for the release of his new ARTFX statue to Twitter. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Horikoshi had the following to say about the new figure (according to translations from @aitaikimochi on Twitter), “The Bakugo ARTFX figurine is on sale! His gauntlets and mask are removable, and you can arrange it in various ways! The non-mask face is an additional part though. The mask really does look heavy. So cool!” It’s clear that he’s just as excited about each new figure of the series as fans are, especially one as intense as one for Bakugo.

Fans will be seeing Bakugo again with the fourth season of the anime series currently scheduled to premiere on October 12th. The series is adapting the intense Shie Hassakai arc of the manga for the new season, but fans are wondering just how involved Bakugo will be with everything considering he is one of the characters who did not earn his Provisional Hero License at the end of the third season.

Clifford Chapin, the voice behind Bakugo in the English dub, teased that Bakugo will be on a rough path going forward as he sees Midoriya and his other classmates move on to bigger and better things. But regardless of where Bakugo ends up come Season 4, at least he’s got an intense new figure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.