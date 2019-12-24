Holiday My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Bakugo a Jolly Genderbent Spin

Out of all the heroes, villains, and heroes-in-training fans have been introduced over the course of My Hero Academia‘s five year run thus far, Katsuki Bakugo has made the most explosive impact. Although the series has been following Izuku Midoriya on his journey to becoming the number one hero, his rival Bakugo has been at the center of many of the series’ big moments. Whether it be his prickly personality hiding a gentle soul inside, or his ferocious drive, fans have been quite drawn to the hot-headed favorite. It’s why he’s been such a great target for artists to bring to life through cosplay!

But out of the many looks Bakugo might find himself with in the official series, this special Christmas edition of his costume may never be well suited to our favorite explosion boy. Luckily artist @k8sarkissian (who you can find on Instagram here) has provided a fun take on what a genderbent Bakugo would look like if they were brimming with the holiday spirit. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K8Sarkissian @Holmat (@k8sarkissian) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:44pm PST

Although Bakugo has been forced to begrudgingly celebrated the Christmas holiday with the rest of the members of Class 1-A in the series, he’s never quite gone so far as to lose his rough outside image. That means fun spins on his costume such as this one will probably never make their debut in the official series. But at least fans can get a good idea of what Bakugo would look like with this fun cosplay from @k8sarkissian!

It’s been a rough year for Bakugo in both the anime and manga releases of the series. Season 4 has started Izuku’s first official work study as a hero, and while this has brought Izuku into the darkness of the criminal underworld, Bakugo would love to be a part of it! But he and Shoto Todoroki are stuck taking provisional lessons following their failure during the Hero License Exam. Here’s hoping 2020 is a better year for the hero!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.