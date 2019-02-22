Drink Bakugo’s Explosive Sweat Out of This ‘My Hero Academia’ Grenade Mug

If you need coffee with a little extra kick in the morning, this My Hero Academia mug is for you. Fans will recognize the design from Bakugo’s bracers, which collect the nitroglycerin-like sweat that he excretes as his superhuman ability or “Quirk”. Naturally, this allows Bakugo to generate some pretty serious firepower – the kind of firepower that you’ll need to get through a Monday.

If you think you can handle it, the My Hero Academia: Nitroglycerin Sweat Bakugo Grenade Mug is available to order right here for $23.99 with free shipping. Quantities are limited apparently, so grab it while you can.

On a related note, Funko brought a record number of new Pop figures to New York Toy Fair 2019 this past weekend, and one of the hottest figures in the lineup was the Entertainment Earth exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop, which you can pre-order right here while they last. Shipping is slated for July. Another Deku exclusive is earmarked for Hot Topic later this year.

In addition to the Deku Pop, Funko also unveiled new My Hero Academia 5 Star figures that include Izuku “Deku” Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka , Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki and the Symbol of Peace, “All Might”. You can pre-order those figures right here.

For the uninitiated, My Hero Academia started as a manga created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The series was adapted into a very popular anime series produced by Studio Bones in 2016.

