‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Suits For Bakugo, Class 1-A

My Hero Academia might be all about the action, but it chills out every once in awhile in the name of high fashion. After all, fans do have a vested interest in what their favorite heroes are wearing, and the manga just switched things up for its heroes.

Not long ago, Weekly Shonen Jump went live with its new issue, and My Hero Academia shared an exciting chapter. Not only did the issue dive into Izuku’s mysterious tie to One For All, but it also revealed a new set of hero suits for Class 1-A and 1-B.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the winter semester in full swing, the heroes-in-training needed to update their wardrobes. Characters like Tsuyu and Todoroki did not see their looks change much, but Mina and Momo did add layers to their suits. As for poor Toru, the girl looks like she might be stark naked thanks to her invisibility, and she even tells Mezo she’s freezing due to the cold. However, fans are going to hope she has some kind of uniform on that works with her quirk.

Translated another small panel with Deku complimenting Bakugou on his new hero suit design! pic.twitter.com/KEgLoSydAE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 17, 2018

“Everyone’s costumes have changed a lot since we started school,” Iida tells the group, and Kaminari is quirk to draw attention to Bakugo’s new look.

In all, the explosive hero has the biggest makeover as he trades in his tank for a skintight body suit. The black costume has a bit of ornate detailing, and Izuku is quirk to geek out over it.

“That suit… Does it have cold resistance built into it to protect your body heat,” the boy asks. “For someone like you who uses sweat glands as their weapon, that makes a lot f sense. I think it’s an awesome change!”

Of course, Bakugo doesn’t take the compliment well, and the others are quick to breakdown Izuku’s look. Fans were introduced to the makeover awhile back, but the hero’s new accessories easily wow his classmates. As for Class 1-B, many of their uniforms appear to look the same, but they add darker layers to keep them warm. After all, a Pro Hero is always expected to be in top shape, and they can only do their best when they aren’t frozen solid.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think about all these new winter hero costumes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!