‘My Hero Academia’ Just Made An Impressive Rescue

One of the more crucial elements of My Hero Academia‘s Forest Training Camp and Hideout Raid arcs this season is Bakugo and getting him away from the League of Villains safely.

Thanks to All Might stepping in and keeping All For One at bay, Midoriya, Kirishima, Todoroki, and Iida think of a quick and impressive plan to get Bakugo out of the League of Villains’ clutches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Midoriya uses All Might fighting All For One as a way to slip by the villains in a quick move. So using a mix of Midoriya’s Full Cowl and Iida’s Recipro Burst, the two of them burst through a wall thanks to Kirishima’s hardening quirk. Then, Todoroki creates as high of an ice slope as he can for Midoriya, Iida, and Kirishima to boost off of.

Soaring through the air, Kirishima remembers as Midoriya tells him that the only one who Bakugo would respond to is Kirishima. Kirishima has spent so much time with Bakugo at school, he’s one of the few who Bakugo sees as an equal. When Kirishima calls out to Bakugo in mid-air, Bakugo uses a huge explosion to propel him into the sky.

With a chain of explosions, Bakugo then flies through the air and Kirishima is able to catch him in mid-air making for an impressive rescue as the four of them land far away from All For One. An though he was angry, All Might used this as an opening to land one final blow on All For One. But now that Bakugo is finally safe, the stakes are going to be surprisingly higher as All Might battles for his own life now.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.