My Hero Academia and Black Clover Creators Swap Manga for Special Crossover

My Hero Academia and Black Clover make up two of the biggest series operating under Shonen Jump. The manga have become huge hits since their debuts, and their respective anime launched them towards global fame. As you can imagine, lots of fans find themselves drawn to both series, so Yuki Tabata and Kohei Horikoshi surprised those readers with a gift.

If you did not know, Tabata and Horikoshi came together for a special swap some time ago. The two artists decided to ink colored cover artwork for each other's upcoming volumes. That means Tabata did a cover for My Hero Academia while Horikoshi worked his magic on Black Clover.

When Tabata drew a Volume Cover for My Hero Academia & Horikoshi drew one for Black Clover! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fl3khexQSa — Atsushi (@Atsushi101X) October 26, 2020

You can check out the two pieces above if you've not peeped them yet. The art swap is a bit jarring at first, but it doesn't take long for things to mellow out. Tabata has a rather sharp style of drawing, so Bakugo suits the aesthetic perfectly. Even Izuku makes the look work, and we get some serious Asta vibes from the green-haired hero.

As for Horikoshi, the artist is known for his softer art style that favors a bubbly look. This means Asta looks round in this special cover than usual, but he still has all his spunk. The same can be said for Noelle and Yuno, so Horikoshi has clearly got a knack for drawing the trio.

This old-school swap brings together two of the hottest titles at Shonen Jump, so you can see why fans want more. Tabata and Horikoshi vibe well when it comes to art, so readers are game for another crossover. And if they want to add another artist to their ranks, fans would be thrilled to see Demon Slayer's Koyoharu Gotouge join the list.

