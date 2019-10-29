Here’s Why My Hero Academia Will Be on Break This Week

My Hero Academia is on a roll these days thanks to its anime and manga. A few weeks back, the show came back to TV with its fourth season while the manga embarked on a new arc. Clearly, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been busy with his superhero series, but every man needs a break. This week, there will be no releases for either the manga or anime, but fans shouldn’t be worried!

No, all is well with My Hero Academia. The breaks are regularly scheduled, and they will give the series’ teams more time to work.

For those curious about the anime break, you can rest easy. My Hero Academia isn’t in trouble just a few episodes into season four. The show is not airing an episode on November 2 and instead saving “Resist Your Destiny” for Saturday, November 9. This shift is thanks to a schedule Rugy World Cup game, so fans can tune into the match if they’d like.

Japan is hosting the Rugby World Cup Finals this year, so the game will be hosted on Nihon Television. The network is the same one which airs My Hero Academia, and the overlapping time slots couldn’t be worked around. As such, My Hero Academia will take a short break while England fights South Africa for the champion’s title (via Aitaikimochi).

As for the manga, there is no clear reason for its break, but Horikoshi is likely taking down time to research My Hero Academia‘s new arc. For much of the summer, the series was invested in the League of Villains and their integration with the Meta Liberation Army. Now, the series has turned its focus back to UA Academy, and Horikoshi is surely outlining each new chapter precisely to keep fans hooked.

Are you most excited for the next manga chapter or anime episode…?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.