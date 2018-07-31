‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces its Newest Best Girl

My Hero Academia is full of characters with wildly varying designs, so fans each have their own favorite. It’s even sparked more intense conversations about which of the characters is “best.”

But Shiketsu’s Camie Utsushimi made such a big impression, she’s now the newest contender to My Hero Academia‘s “Best Girl” crown. Especially after her attack on Midoriya leads her to baring it all.

Rival hero school Shiketsu started showing off the extent of its quirks as Class 1-A is separated after their strong unified front was broken apart by Ketsubutsu’s Shindou. Midoriya is left alone, and he’s attacked by Camie. At first she throws her balls at his target, per the test instructions, but things quickly take a turn.

She starts using an odd technique, which has her sneak up on Midoriya and throw him to the ground. Then it seems like the exam is second to whatever her true main objective is as she starts asking Midoriya about what kind of hero he wants to be. There’s an odd air of familiarity in her approach, which is further compounded by her nude attack.

When she reveals she can disguise herself as others, and melts away her Uraraka disguise, she attacks Midoriya in the nude. Naturally, her casual manner of speech, strange nude attack, and character design have made her a strong contender for the “best girl” in the series and fans haven’t stopped talking about her since.

But now it’s just a matter of what she’s actually going to do from here as there are far more mysteries to her purpose in the exam if her strange attack is anything to go by.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.