‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Divided Over Its Latest Censorship

My Hero Academia is speeding its way through the Provisional Hero License Exam, and fans were quickly introduced to Shiketsu’s Camie, who bared it all in her attack on Midoriya.

Fans of the manga expected this development, but they didn’t expect to see the anime’s interpretation of Camie’s nudeness as the series chose to hide her more than Horikoshi did in the manga originally.

In the manga, Camie’s nudeness comes when she dissolves her Uraraka disguise and attacks Midoriya again. It’s used as another weapon to further lay on the awkward sexual tension she already had when she first assaulted Midoriya. It happens the same way in the anime series, but the anime covers her body with an odd-looking tan line in order to further obscure her features.

There has been a divide among fans, with some not being bothered since the anime makes many other great interpretations for the series. There are some, however, that want to see Camie depicted the way she was in the manga. But it’s not like her presence will linger for long as she already runs off by the end of the episode.

In fact, there are even some fans that didn’t notice a censorship at all with some feeling Camie’s actions making up for any lack of direct fan service.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.