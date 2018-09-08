‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals [SPOILER’S] True Identity

One of the strangest introductions into My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam arc was Shiketsu’s Camie Utsushimi, who was acting oddly familiar with Midoriya during the exam.

Fans were wondering what the reason for this strange behavior was, and the latest episode revealed that “Camie” isn’t exactly who she said she was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the results of the Hero License Exam were announced, Midoriya tried to ask Shiketsu’s Nagamasa Mora about the training they’ve done to erase their presence as “Camie” alluded to, but Mora says they’ve never done such a thing. Saying Camie went home early, he mentions that she has been acting weird for the past few days before the exam.

Just then, “Camie” is seen walking down an alley as her face dissolves away, revealing the League of Villains’ Himiko Toga underneath. She had gone undercover in order to get some of Midoriya’s blood, and it’s revealed that her quirk allows her to look like anyone she chooses as long as she ingests their blood.

This explains why “Camie” had an uncomfortable familiarity with Midoriya, and her sultry nude attack didn’t quite matter to her since it was a disguise to begin with. It also explains why Camie seemed a bit more violent than her Shiketsu classmates in her attack on Midoriya, because Toga’s been drawn to him for quite some time. This also explains why “Camie” had an Uraraka disguise that melted right in front of Midoriya when he figured out the trap.

It also makes her far more dangerous in the future as now she’s taken Midoriya’s blood, and will be able to disguise herself as him at some point in the future. The League of Villains has begun making its move toward some future attack, and now Toga’s may a key move that will put the future heroes at a major disadvantage in the future. Also, where does this leave the real Camie Utsushimi?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.