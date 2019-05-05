My Hero Academia Fans Make Bootyful Comparison Between All Might, Captain America

My Hero Academia knows what is takes to balance a universe filled with superheroes. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has gone out of his way to make All Might the symbol of his own series in the same way Captain America helps lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it seems My Hero Academia may have taken that comparison a step further. Fans say they’ve noticed an intriguing similarity between All Might and Captain America that comes down to their glutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a fan hit up netizens with a tweet comparing the two heroes’ butts to one another. The fandom was quick to recognize each of the heroes carry the respective butts for the country, and the jokes can be traced back to Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America All Might

🤝

being their country’s ass pic.twitter.com/oPA6vzFf1A — ʳᵉᶦ ˡᵒᵛᵉˢ ˡᵒᵘᶦˢᵃ | nsfr (@soukokunism) May 1, 2019

After all, the 22nd MCU flick did see Captain Americaapplauded for his shapely behind. Steve Rogers was praised for having America’s best butt by his fellow heroes, and All Might has received similar compliments from fans. Now, this viral tweet proves much of the anime fandom feels All Might’s tush is on par with Captain America… but there is only one way to test such a fact.

After all, Steve proved he and his butt could survive Thanos, but All Might has yet to do as much. It’s up for Horikoshi to introduce a Thanos-level threat to My Hero Academia and have the Symbol of Peace teach him who is boss.

So, do you agree with this thriving and thicc meme? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!