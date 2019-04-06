‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shigaraki’s Dark Goal

My Hero Academia has lots of villains, and they are all vying for different things. From Stain to All For One, the series knows what it takes to motivate a baddie, and it seems a new motivation is backing the leader of the League of Villains.

After all, fans just learned a bit more about what makes the bad guy tick, and it is the stuff of nightmares.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans learned all about Shigaraki. The update dipped into the character’s past as fans learned the real reason he wears hands all over him. As chapter 222 continued, fans were given insight into the boy’s plans, and they are downright dark.

“Even if this hero society comes crashing down, even if I rise to rule the underworld, that weight in my heart is never gonna go away. It’s why I hate everything. Every living breathing thing just rubs me the wrong way. So why not destroy it all,” Shigaraki asks one of All For One’s confidantes.

“I know you see it too — the beautiful horizon just waiting for us. Why not destroy everything? So lend me a hand, won’t you, doctor? Heaven and Hell both — I’ll show you all of it!”

The explanation becomes more unhinged as Shigaraki explains, leaving fans to fear the boy more as he goes along. It seems the trauma Shigaraki faced as a child has fundamentally warped his sense of self. Not only did that allow All For One to turn the boy into his protege, but it has prompted Shigaraki to find zero meaning in life. This means the bad guy is willing to destroy everything just to feel something, and fans are scared to see how the man plans to make his dream a reality.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

