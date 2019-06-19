My Hero Academia Dives Into Destro’s Origins

As fans wait for My Hero Academia to arrive for its fourth season this fall, the manga continues to move forward introducing new threats and characters to readers. Re-Destro is the latest villain to appear in the series, acting “Grand Commander” of the Meta-Liberation Army, a force that wants quirks to be unregulated by the government. Re-Destro’s father, Destro, had his origins recently revealed and manages to give further insight into the methods of the MLA and maybe more importantly, his son.

Destro’s quirks are still something of a mystery to readers, with the grand commander’s abilities seemingly being hinted as the same level as All Might’s “One For All” and his villainous counterpart, “All For One”. Though his son’s ability may give us a hint into what Destro’s powers were, as Re-Destro has the ability to enlarge himself or any of his appendages. As we’ve seen in My Hero Academia, a person’s quirks can sometimes be reflected by those of their parents, sometimes being a combination of the mother and father’s.

The villainous grand commander came from a life of tragedy, his mysterious quirk causing him to be ostracized by society at large. So much disdain was held for his powers that Destro’s mother was killed in a big to protect her son and find acceptance in the world. It’s no surprise that he took his background and decided to start a movement dubbed the “Meta-Liberation Army” in order to “break the status quo”.

Unfortunately, much like his early life, the end of Destro’s life ended in tragedy. The Meta-Liberation Army was disbanded by the government with most of the members captured, including Chikari Yotsubashi aka Destro. Writing about his journey in a memoir, Destro ended up taking his own life but his son continued the legacy of his father by once again leading the MLA under his family’s name.

What do you think of the character of Destro in the My Hero Academia manga? What does this villain's tragic story mean for the future of UA Academy?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.