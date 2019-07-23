My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki’s First Surprising Murder

My Hero Academia has touched upon some disturbing deaths, but there are few that can match the series’ latest one. Over the weekend, chapter 236 went live and finished unpacking the most disturbing part of Tomura Shigaraki’s history. And at last, fans discovered the first person whom the baddie willingly killed.

Who might that be? Well, it turns out Shigaraki’s father was the unlucky victim of such rage.

Recently, My Hero Academia revealed the rather dark way Shigaraki’s entire family was killed years ago. The villain reflected on his past at last, and fans found out Shigaraki’s first kill was his childhood dog. This unwanted kill traumatized Shigaraki, and he went on to kill his older sister without knowing before doing the same to his mother and grandparents.

By the time Shigaraki’s dad came outside, the boy knew he was the cause of their deaths, and he was wailing uncontrollably. The older man tried to keep Shigaraki at a distance, but this move trigged the boy into a full-on murderous rage. Shigaraki found himself fed up with his father’s abusive actions, and he decided it was time he used his newly discovered Quirk to get rid of his old man.

“Yes, in that moment while brimming with unmistakable bloodlust, I touched my father,” Shigaraki explained.

“It filled me with pure, maddening ecstasy. Somewhere deep in my heart, I must’ve been yearning for that all along. And just like that, the itch was gone.”

Now, fans have a better understanding of how Shigaraki ended up the way he did. The first kills which the boy racked up were entirely by accident, but it did not take him long to channel his Quirk to do something unforgivable. With untold rage pent up in his system, Shigaraki decided to murder his father with full awareness of his actions, and the League of Villains leader has little regrets about the decision.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.