My Hero Academia Shares Deku’s Work Study Dilemma

After spending an entire arc of the series beefing up Shigaraki and the League of Villains, My Hero Academia’s manga has finally returned to the heroes point of view. Joining Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A a few weeks before their latest school year comes to an end, the newest arc of the series is beginning a new work study for each of these young heroes. But Midoriya has found himself facing quite a dilemma as his previous work study outings are no longer welcoming to him, so he’s stuck trying to find a replacement.

Chapter 242 of the series sees each of the students discussing where they will be heading for their newest work study, suggesting that many of them will be returning to where they were able to work during the Shie Hassakai arc. But Midoriya’s two agencies are currently unavailable to him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Midoriya reveals, he can’t return to Sir Nighteye’s agency. Although Centipeder and Bubble Girl have taken over after Sir Nighteye’s passing, the two are now too overwhelmed by the amount of work Nighteye was able to do when he was alive. Because of that, they unfortunately can’t take the time out to bring Midoriya in. His other option is off the table as well.

Gran Torino is revealed to be unavailable as well — most likely because he’s still researching the League of Villains somewhere — so he was at a loss of where to go. Since the work studies are mandatory this time as the government is worried about the encroaching threat from the League of Villains, Midoriya resigned himself to just take any assignment the school would give him. But there’s some hope.

As Chapter 242 comes to an end, Todoroki approaches Midoriya and Bakugo (who is also without a place to go as Best Jeanist is missing and presumed dead) with an offer to join him in a work study with the current number one hero, Endeavor. There’s no telling where they will go, but the thought of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki taking on an Endeavor heavy arc together certainly is an exciting one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.