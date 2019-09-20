My Hero Academia Reveals Adorable Izuku, Inko Moment

My Hero Academia‘s latest few arcs have been a good example of just how much its world has changed from the beginning of the series, and this has been especially true for Izuku Midoriya. As he continues to grasp new powers for One For All, and steadily grows more confident about his growing herodom, this growth has been especially apparent to his mother, Inko. Like her son, she’s a pretty emotional person who can shed tears openly, and the two shared a pretty adorable moment in the latest chapter of the series as she realizes just how far he’s come.

Chapter 243 of the series sees Midoriya and the other Class 1-A students prepare for their new mandatory work studies programs, but they each get to visit their parents for a short time for the New Year’s holiday. And in this moment, he and his mother share an adorably exaggerated cry as they open up to one another.

Hearing about his dangerous exploits has definitely taken a toll on her — as was evident before Midoriya went to live in the school dorms — but Inko definitely has a different impression of her son with the latest chapter. Midoriya begins to happily talking about how the young Eri has been writing him thank you letters, and Inko begins to cry in much the same exaggerated fashion as Midoriya usually does.

She mentions about how he pretended to be like All Might when he was little, and would come home hurt because he didn’t have the power to help those in trouble. She felt she had to protect her son from this, but seeing his new confidence as a hero makes it seem like she doesn’t have to worry for him anymore. The both of them cry, and it’s represented by a huge waterfall of tears that comically bursts through their apartment window.

Seeing Inko shed these happy tears is a notable step forward for Midoriya given that much of what fans saw of her previous appearances were steeped in despair. The previous updates on Midoriya’s school life have been nothing but seeing him covered in life-threatening injuries, so seeing her son get closer to his heroic dream without dangerously harming himself must be a huge relief.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.