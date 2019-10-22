My Hero Academia Reveals What Bakugo Wants to Learn from Endeavor

My Hero Academia‘s latest few arcs have been laying the groundwork for a major conflict down the line. While the last arc focused on Shigaraki and how the League of Villains have evolved to a new stage of power, the newest arc of the series has turned back to Midoriya and the young heroes as they have begun some mandatory work studies. Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo have all signed up to work under the top hero Endeavor, and while Endeavor has his own goals for the three of them, each of them is hoping to learn a distinct thing from this endeavor.

Chapter 247 of the series dug into what Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki want to learn from this new work study, and Bakugo’s in particular is a reflection of just how much he’s grown ever since initially failing to get his provisional hero license along with the rest of his classmates.

While Midoriya is aiming to learn what he can do with his newly unlocked quirk, Bakugo is seeking to learn what he can’t do. Bakugo mentions how his strong explosion quirk can do anything he wants it do, but that he’s learned through his journey at U.A, and notably following his fight with Midoriya during the Hero License Exam arc, that having a strong quirk isn’t all that it takes to become a good hero.

After making great strides with his make-up courses and eventually getting his own hero license, and learning just how to work together with others to lead to success during the Joint Training arc against Class 1-B, Bakugo now what’s to figure out exactly what he’s missing in order to really surpass all the others and become the number one hero. This is a much different Bakugo than fans have seen over the course of the series, and it’s clear that he’s going through just as much growth as Midoriya and Todoroki have.

This is also probably why the three of them are all working together in this new work study, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi just might be preparing fans for what the future might hold with these three. Are we looking at the next Big Three here? It’s definitely too early to tell, but Bakugo and Todoroki have quickly made strides to catch up to how much Midoriya has grown.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.