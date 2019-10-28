My Hero Academia Reveals Ochaco’s New Hero Costume

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been building up to something huge coming down the line, and this has scared the government for sure. With a growing army of villains and lacking a Symbol of Peace as the main protector, the government has been pushing the hero students into mandatory work studies in order to train them as much as they can before the inevitable war with the villains. While the majority of the focus has been on Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki’s time with Endeavor, they’re not the only ones leveling up.

Ochaco Uraraka has been upgrading as well, and confirming what was teased in an earlier chapter of the series, Chapter 248 of the manga gives fans a fuller and much better look at her new and freshly updated hero costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

uraraka please text me back 😔😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/PhaNlTHQqE — keigo takami universe (@shoutostyle) October 26, 2019

The cover page for Chapter 248 of the series confirms that Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui have resumed their work with the pro hero Ryukyu and Nejire Hado. Unfortunately the actual chapter resumes the story of the trio under Endeavor, so there’s not much to be seen of Uraraka’s new hero work outside of this full reveal of the new costume. Which means there’s unfortunately no details about how these upgrades better let her handle her quirk.

There can be a few things gleamed from this image, however, as her belt around her waist has been altered. Her arm gauntlets have been changed and with rings protruding on the side, and she no longer has a glass visor in front of her face. These upgrades just might be helping her use her gravity quirk for longer periods as she seems to be floating through the air without much problem.

But with Uraraka getting a focus here, hopefully this means she’ll be featured in a future chapter before this latest arc is all over? My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.