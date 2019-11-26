My Hero Academia Sees One of Endeavor’s Children Get Kidnapped

My Hero Academia‘s manga is surprising still dealing with the fallout from All Might’s retirement following his fight with All For One. This fight’s status quo changes have had major ramifications over the arcs that followed and one of the major shifts is being explored further with the latest chapter. Now that Endeavor has started to settle into his role as the new number one hero, he’s beginning to learn what it means for his family. While the series has started to dig into this in the past, it’s revisiting the traumas of the Todoroki family now that Endeavor is hosting Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo’s work studies.

The latest chapter of the series takes this one step closer to the extreme as Natsu Todoroki has been kidnapped by a violent and frenzied new villain, Ending, who has some beef with Endeavor following a vague battle from seven years ago.

Chapter 250 of the series picks up from an awkward family dinner at the Todoroki household in which Natsu has left early after sharing some harsh words with his father. He still very much hates Endeavor for all he’s done, and even blames him for the death of his brother, Toya. But another figure from Endeavor’s past emerges, and it turns out that this villain has long been obsessed with the pro hero.

This villain, Ending, has been even more obsessed with Endeavor ever since their fight seven years ago, and has been doing research on him ever since. Now that he’s free from prison, he snuck to the Todoroki house and kidnapped Natsu off the front porch. On the way from taking the biys back to U.A. Endeavor and the others run into Ending and the captured Natsu.

Wanting Endeavor to kill him, Ending is using Natsu as bait and is threatening to kill Endeavor’s son in order to get him to cross that line. It’s clear that Ending, who created his own villain name and persona, is only doing this to close the door on their fight from seven years ago, and future chapters of the series will most likely dig into this even further. But Natsu’s life definitely hangs in the balance.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.