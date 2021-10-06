My Hero Academia Reveals Stain’s Gnarliest Murder Yet

When it comes to villains and My Hero Academia, there are some baddies we know all too well. Shigaraki and Toga are high on that list, but even their wildest moments pale compared to one. After all, Stain is hard to overcome when shock value is taken into account, and the manga just dished out one of his gnarliest murders.

The whole thing went live this week thanks to My Hero Academia chapter 328. In fact, the update began with this murder as Stain took a fairly wild shift. The scene featured Stain’s big break from Tartarus, but he did not go anywhere before killing another rogue prisoner on the way.

Surprisingly, the death is one fans will most likely be happy about. Readers followed Stain as he headed out of prison untapped, and he ran into another baddie. However, this crazed murderer only wants to kill women.

“Women! Gimme some women,” the villain shared as he pushed out from his cell. “Never thought I’d see the day when I could start collecting females again!”

Obviously, the baddie debuted with some very sickening goals, and any reader would have said the murderer needed to go. But instead of giving authorities the chance to capture him, Stain took care of things himself. The man comes out of nowhere to slit the villain’s throat with a sharpened bit of debris, and Stain acts surprisingly heroic. He kills a baddie and shuns All For One to get important intel to All might. But in the process, well – he lets a guard slowly die without any help.

Clearly, Stain’s palace in My Hero Academia has shifted, but his crimes can never be overlooked. The man is called the Hero Killer for a reason, and Stain isn’t about to call himself a hero. His only mission is to help All Might restore the true meaning of heroism, and he’ll kill anybody who gets in his way.

