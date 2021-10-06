My Hero Academia Finally Explains How All For One Destroyed Tartarus

All For One has proved himself to be one of the strongest villains threatening the students of UA Academy and hero society at large for quite some time in My Hero Academia, with the latest chapters of the manga putting him into a position wherein he has never been more powerful. With the War Arc having already ended and the “Final Act” of the series in full swing, the latest installment of the printed story reveals how All Might’s eternal rival was able to not only escape from the prison Tartarus, but help countless other villains escape.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 328, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the franchise.

Following the insane battle between the heroes and the villains during the War Arc, Class 1-A might have helped win the battle but they have yet to win the war. With All For One being broken out of the supervillain prison known as Tartarus by his heir apparent Shigaraki, a detective breaks down how the defenses of the maximum-security prison was breached:

“Tartarus’ system is a standalone one, built that way in order to prevent interference from external forces. So normally, nobody else would have access to this data in any form. As for the data itself, it concerns the cause of their system shutdown, the same radio waves that Shigaraki made extensive use of in the main battle. In this case, the prison was hit with those blasts over and over, from both inside out. All For One himself must have synchronized with his Vestige residing within Tomura Shigaraki right?”

With there now being essentially two All For Ones, it seems that the supervillain prison was no match for their combined power, utilizing countless Quirks to help mold the world to their liking. As All Might explains, Shigaraki will apparently be able to access the full power of his inherited Quirk in three days, leaving the heroes little time for the next assault by the villains.

Do you think Midoriya is prepared to take on Shigaraki following their insane battle during the War Arc?