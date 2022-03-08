My Hero Academia Imagines Shinso’s New Hero Costume in Color

My Hero Academia spent much of its last season building up a new hero for audiences, and if you read the manga, you will know things are looking good for the transfer student. Shinso Hitoshi made a name for himself during the Sports Festival arc, and he’s finally proven himself to be capable of the Hero Course. These days, Aizawa has taken the boy under his wing, and Shinso has even gotten a hero costume out of it. So if you want to see why the piece looks like in color, you’re in luck.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Twitter courtesy of mhastruggletwt. It was there the fan page added a bit of color to Shinso’s hero costume after it made its debut in a recent chapter of the manga. Just like his mentor before him, Shinso’s costume sticks to dark shades in this mock piece, and it suits the hero just fine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mhastruggletwt/status/1495457912071680000?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, the suit is inked here in black for the most part. Most of Shinso’s costume is covered in stealthy gear as utility pockets line the outfit. His purple hair brings the biggest shock of color to the pro hero, and this look leans into the hue rather well. After all, Shinso’s costume is given some violet highlights, and there are even some purple paneling on his white boots. And of course, Shinso’s kicks match the capture scarf spun around his shoulders. He inherited the gear from Aizawa, and Shinso proved he could use it back during the Joint Training arc.

As you can imagine, My Hero Academia fans are living for Shinso’s turn into a hero, and they are eager to see where his career as a pro takes him. He was meant to join the Hero Course once the new school year began, but the League of Villains put those plans on hold. He’s now helping his friends take down All For One in his own way, so Shinso is definitely on top of his hero work. And once school goes back into session, we’re hoping he finds himself studying alongside Class A.

What do you make of Shinso’s official costume? Do you want to see more of the hero as My Hero Academia moves forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.