My Hero Academia: All Might’s Chris Sabat Reveals The Best Way To Beat The Symbol Of Peace

Perhaps the greatest super hero ever introduced in the medium of anime, My Hero Academia’s All Might may be down and out following his life or death fight with All For One, but he still remains the “Symbol of Peace” for a good portion of the universe’s population. While Midoriya attempts to fill the shoes of his mentor, the fourth season is promising to place Deku into even more dire situations. We were able to chat with the English Voice Actor for All Might, Chris Sabat, to inquire what he feels would be the best way to defeat the gold haired super hero:

Chris Sabat: “That is a common question I get asked a lot, and the thing is, I guess with all good super heroes, they have some sort of Achilles heel, you know? He can’t fight for very long, right now. He’s kind of like… So I feel like any smart adversary would just kind of talk to him for 45 minutes, wait for him to power down, and then smack him, or something like that. Except Vegeta, on the other hand, would probably just let him power down, then talk to him, then say “I’m not going to fight you right now, until you’re at your full power,” and then who knows who could win?”

All Might could not be in a worse position going into season four. Toshinori Yagi managed to luckily pass on his abilities to Midoriya in the very beginning of the series, but Deku has not yet been able to hit the same levels of “super heroics” that All Might was hitting on a regular basis. Whether the fourth season of the franchise will manage to spark a new fire within Toshinori is yet to be seen.

Chris Sabat, aside from providing the voice for All Might, is also most known for his raspy take on the Prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta and the former Demon King Piccolo in the franchise of Dragon Ball. Sabat manages to convey a fantastic range for a number of different characters from the anime spectrum, as All Might and Vegeta could not exist on any more different wavelengths.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.