My Hero Academia Creator Wows with Class 1-B Sketch

My Hero Academia is full of a ton of varied heroes and villains, and this means series creator Kohei Horikoshi often has to juggle which ones to show off for each new chapter or arc. One of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle has always been Class 1-B, who are growing alongside Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A but have gotten far less attention. Both classes fought the villains during the Forest Boot Camp, both got their provisional hero licenses at the same time, and both classes often have to deal with the same balance of study and hero work.

So it’s usually even more enticing when Horikoshi shows off the members of Class 1-B, and he’s been doing so more lately in the last few arcs of the series as it kicks off a huge new war between the heroes and villains. Now there’s even been a few more shout outs to some of the even more rarely seen members of the class as Horikoshi has chosen to highlight characters like Shemage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kinoko Komori, otherwise known by her hero moniker of Shemage, got a big spotlight moment in the latest chapter of the series kicked off the fight between the heroes and villains. It seems like this moment has been lingering in Horikoshi’s mind as well as the creator recently took to Twitter to share an adorable new look at Shemage with a few odd details.

This sketch of Shemage comes with no explanation, and the additional quirky detail of a less detailed character behind the heroine is a…slightly less detailed character. But these quirky little additions make each one of Horikoshi’s sketches special. But this does beg the question of whether or not we will be seeing more from the mushroom hero as this war with the villains continues in the manga.

It seems like the entirety of Class 1-A and 1-B are involved in this big fight, so what do you think about the big war? How do you feel about Class 1-B’s use in My Hero Academia so far? Hoping to see more of them in action in the future? How do you feel about Shemage in particular? Who’s your favorite member of the class? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!