My Hero Academia Gets Festive With Class 1-A Christmas Party

My Hero Academia supplies fans of UA Academy with some of the hardest hitting fights taking place in any anime and manga franchise. With the aspiring heroes sacrificing their bodies for the greater good, sometimes, Midoriya and company need a break from the hustle and bustle of the world of super heroics. Finally getting a chance to breath, the would-be heroes kick back their shoes, throw on their finest Santa Claus apparel, and celebrate Christmas in style, side by side with their fellow heroes!

With each hero wearing a hilarious red and white suit, its clear that the students of UA Academy are well averse at throwing on a number of costumes whether it be to save lives or get in some much needed rest and relaxation. Even with the festivities, Midoriya and his friends simply can’t get their minds off the world of super heroics, with most of the conversations in this chapter revolving around which work study each student will be going with in the near future.

The students are even joined by the too cute Eri, sister of Overhaul, who has taken residence with the denizens of the prestigous hero academy. Joining the heroes as “Eri Claus”, Midoriya notices just how much older Eri looks, with her horn growing bigger since last they met one another.

The students of Class 1-A then really get into the Christmas spirit by exchanging gift, singing caroles, and enjoying some serious food. When the festivities wrap, Todoroki approaches Midoriya and Bakugo, inquiring just what they plan on doing for their work studies, with the rivals stating that they are still looking. Hearing of their predicament, Todoroki offers the two young heroes the chance to come with him and “train” under his father, the number one hero in the world, Endeavor!

