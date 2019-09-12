Clever My Hero Academia Cosplay Nails Anime’s Invisible Hero

In the world of My Hero Academia, and especially in within the classroom of Class 1-A, some of the aspiring heroes can get lost in the shuffle. With Midoriya attempting to master the power of One For All and Shigaraki attempting to run the world of villains, it would be tough for any hero in training to stick out, especially one who happens to be invisible! One cosplayer has managed to find a clever way to bring Toru Hagakure to life!

Reddit User RexburgSinner managed to not just find a way to ingeniously pull off the presence of the “Invisible Girl”, but simultaneously present amazing cosplays for Best Jeanist and Thirteen, two of UA Academy’s most well known teachers:

Besides being invisible, Toru unfortunately has no other quirks to her name, making it tough for her to stick out from her fellow students who have the abilities to summon explosions, affect gravity, and speak to animals to name a few quirks. Hagakure though does have the ability to pull off some espionage tactics we’re sure, using her invisibility to her advantage in situations that require espionage and subterfuge.

This cosplay scene presented here marked the first time that the UA students came toe to toe with the League of Villains, as the organization led by Shigaraki and All For One attempted to take down both their class and the “Symbol of Peace”, All Might in the first season. During a training mission, the aspiring heroes found themselves in a fight to the death with a challenge they were barely ready for, fighting back a horde of villains bent on their deaths. A combination of UA Academy students and heroes allowed each participant to claim victory, though the message was clear that the League was nothing to trifle with.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.