My Hero Academia Animator Goes All Out to Draw Bakugo: “I Forcibly Snatched the Cut”

The Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi reached its conclusion in August last year, and now the anime is also heading toward its finale. MHA’s final season was released on October 4th, 2025, continuing the brutal Final War Arc. As soon as the final season began, Katsuki Bakugo’s unexpected return won everyone’s hearts. He was believed to be dead in Season 7 after being pierced in the heart by Tomura Shigaraki. The fight continues on even after his disappearance, as the Heroes are pushed to their limits during the long battle, suffering an unimaginable number of casualties. As Season 8 continues the battle, the second episode brings the beloved character back in a beautifully animated sequence right when All Might was about to die at the hands of All For One.

Even from a long distance, his eyes meet Deku’s, who isn’t able to comprehend the situation. The anime reveals that Edgeshot used his quirk to turn his own body into a thread to mend the fatal hole in Bakugo’s chest and save him from the brink of death. Bakugo doesn’t waste any time getting back into the fight and saves All Might’s life. He then continues to fight All For One, and it continues until Season 8, Episode 4. The episode was yet another hit among fans who praised the incredible animation. However, one of the animators who worked on the episode was just as excited after it was released.

My Hero Academia Animator Expressed Excitement Over Drawing Bakugo

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Yuki Sato, one of the most renowned My Hero Academia animators, who has worked in several MHA seasons and films before, along with the spin-off series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, shared her excitement on X (previously known as Twitter). A few hours before the episode was released, she shared, “I absolutely, absolutely, ABSOLUTELY wanted to draw the final Katsuki Bakugo, so I forcibly snatched the cut and drew Katsuki Bakugo. I drew the final Kacchan, hoping that something about Bakugo’s Kacchan would come through… so I kindly ask those who see it to please take a look.”

In another post after the episode was out, she praised the character, “Kacchan is still the best, right? Since Kacchan is so popular, I don’t have enough power to make Kacchan Kacchan Kacchan… I’ll seriously keep trying hard until the day Kacchan makes Kacchan Kacchan again, so wait for me, okay, Kacchan!”

MHA’s final season hasn’t revealed the episode count yet, but it will probably release about 11 to 13 episodes, considering that the story is nearing its end. Additionally, even though the studio didn’t reveal the episode count, the official website of the anime revealed that the final season’s Blu-ray will be released in two volumes. The final season is dropping new episodes every Saturday on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can also catch up with the previous seven seasons.

