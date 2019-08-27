My Hero Academia Cosplayer Riles Up Fandom with Bakugo’s Mom

Much like other Shonen such as Naruto and Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia focuses on generations. Different generations of heroes such as All Might, Gran Torino, and Midoriya unite in terms of battling evil and the mistakes made by older heroes are reflected within the actions of the new. Perhaps no generation elicited a bigger response than the reveal of Bakugo’s mother, Mitsuki, who looks so shockingly like her son that fans couldn’t help but do a double take when she was first revealed. One fan decided to shine another spotlight onto the fan favorite character, creating a new cosplay of Bakugo’s eccentric mother!

Reddit User Uhitsiza shared off her amazing cosplay that unleashes the wild personality of Mitsuki, while simultaneously displaying her “domestic status”, wearing normal civilian clothes versus any sort of super powered costume like her son:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mitsuki Bakugo shares more than just a similar personality with her son, harboring a quirk that was very similar to that of her heroic, albeit uncontrollable, son. Mitsuki has the ability to secrete glycerine, which on its own isn’t exactly anything to shout home about, but her quirk combined with her husband’s has given young Bakugo the powers that he currently holds today. His explosive powers have made Bakugo one of the most powerful students within the halls of UA Academy, allowing for him to win the UA Sports Festival early on in the franchise.

Throughout the My Hero Academia series, Bakugo has walked the line between hero and villain, so unpredictable that when he was captured by the League of Villains, fans legitimately wondered whether or not he would change sides. His never ending rivalry with Midoriya has seen the two clash in some titanic battles so far, but Bakugo has flown off the handle more times than we can count, clearly unable to manage his emotions in any given situation. Mitsuki seems to be one of the only things that can manage to keep her son in line.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings Bakugo’s mother to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.