My Hero Academia Fan Heats Dabi Up with One Smoking Cosplay

My Hero Academia has put the young heroes of UA Academy through the wringer, with no small part of their problems coming from the League of Villains and its flame-wielding member known as Dabi. Having a Quirk that allows him to wield a blue flame that is one of the deadliest attacks that heroes, young and old, have experienced, one fan has brought the mysterious antagonist to life using some creative Cosplay, as the young evil-doer is set to have a major role in the anime’s sixth season later this year.

The War Arc, which is set to play out in the Shonen’s anime, is set to arrive this fall, which will give a major role to Dabi and the heroes and villains of Japan face against one another for the fate of hero society. Aside from the villain having some big battles in season six of My Hero Academia, fans can expect some major revelations about his past being revealed, with the fire-spawning villain keeping his origins close to his chest in the anime series so far. With the My Villain Academia Arc seeing Dabi battling against the ice-wielding member of the Meta Liberation Army, Geten, he certainly has continued to improve his Quirk over time.

Instagram Cosplayer Die Breado breathed new life into Dabi, using some clever smoke to exhibit the fire creator’s Quirk that came close to killing both the number one and number two heroes, with Endeavor and Hawks running into him following their fight against the High-End Nomu at the tail-end of the fourth season:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYmPxQDrNG0/

The War Arc won’t just have Dabi front and center, it will also see some major changes for some of the other members of the League of Villains, and considering the scope of the fight, fans should definitely expect some major casualties on both sides of the aisle for this world-shattering event. In the pages of the manga, a new battle is set to begin between the heroes and villains, with creator Kohei Horikoshi recently stating that the Shonen franchise has around one year left of story to tell.

What do you think of this new take on the hottest member of the League of Villains? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.