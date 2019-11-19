This My Hero Academia Cosplay Impressively Genderbends Kurogiri

There are plenty of creepy villains in My Hero Academia, but some are worse than others. Shigaraki is a clear pick for fans when it comes to most terrifying baddies, but others rank high on that list. It goes without saying Kurogiri has solidified a spot with fans, and one fan brought the villain to life with an impressive genderbent cosplay.

Over on Instagram, a page known as livicolecosplay posted their take on Kurogiri. The fan posted the look they brought to Anime NYC last year, and it imagined how Kurogiri would look as a woman.

“Since tomorrow is Anime NYC, here’s a throwback Thursday to last years Anime NYC! This is one of the most… interesting costumes I’ve done I think, but I really had a blast wearing it couldn’t see a thing!! Also I love Kurogiri and I miss him,” the cosplayer shared.

As you can see above, much of the cosplay looks like it came from the anime. For those unaware, Kurogiri has a quick that allows him to warp, so most of his body is made out of shadows. In a clever move, this cosplay brings Kurogiri to life with some dark gloves and a wispy headpiece.

Complete with attached yellow eyes, the My Hero Academia headpiece is real creepy. It features hues of blue and black, and there is no telling how many people Kurogiri has terrified with his quirk. As for the rest of the outfit, the look does genderbend Kurogiri. The heroine is wearing a white button down with a tie and underbust corset. Clearly, this outfit is a bit different from what the actual series gave Kurogiri, but the sophisticated look suits the baddie just fine.

