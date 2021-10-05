My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes To The Skies With Femme Hawks

The number two hero of My Hero Academia has had quite the adventure on his hands during the fifth season of the Shonen anime, being placed undercover in an attempt to learn the future plans of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. With the two villainous factions uniting under the banner of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks has shared with the hero community that the villains are planning to unleash their assault on hero society in four months, setting up the sixth season of the anime, with one cosplayer capturing the wingspan of Hawks.

While Hawks might not have been shown fighting that often in the latest season of My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, expect some big moments for the number two hero during the War Arc, especially when it comes to facing down the “friends” he made while a part of the League of Villains undercover. While there has been no release date revealed as to when the sixth season of the anime adaptation will land, fans of UA Academy are counting down the days until the biggest battle between the heroes and villains of Kohei Horikoshi’s franchise begins.

Instagram Cosplayer Jordan Blaza Olsen shared this spot-on take of the number two hero who rose through the ranks of hero society despite his young age and gained his placement as a result of All Might being taken off the board following his battle against All For One:

Hawks’ Quirk is one of the most unique in the world of My Hero Academia, as his wings don’t simply allow him to soar through the skies, but he can also take control of each individual feather for offensive and defensive capabilities. As viewers witnessed during the season finale for season four of the anime, the number two hero was able to hold his own against the High End Nomu which put both him and Endeavor through the wringer.

Hawks has certainly seen more than his fair share of heartache throughout his life, being taken in by the Public Safety Commission following his parents’ encounter with the law, and the number two hero is set to be an instrumental part of the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front thanks to his training.

What do you think of this new take on the winged wonder of My Hero Academia?