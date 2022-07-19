My Hero Academia Cosplay Spreads Hawks' Wings

The sixth season of My Hero Academia isn't just set to unite the heroes of UA Academy together to battle against the machinations of the Paranormal Liberation Front, but it will also give some professional crime fighters some of the biggest moments they've seen in the Shonen series to date. Such will definitely be the case with Hawks, the winged wonder who despite his young age became the number two hero in the world of crime-fighting, with one cosplayer managing to perfectly depict the hero's wingspan before he has to make some tough choices in season six.

As it stands, Hawks isn't just a top-ranking hero in the crime-fighting game, he also is the top hero for the "Public Safety Commission", meaning that he is willing to take any order that this committee dictates. In the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Hawks went undercover as a new member of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, selling the villains on the idea that he had fallen in line with the mantra of Re-Destro. Feeding information to the Public Safety Commission, Hawks is playing a dangerous game but was able to convey essential information to give the heroes time to prepare for the War Arc taking place this fall.

Instagram Cosplayer Caydance shared this new take on Hawks, months before My Hero Academia will return and tell one of the most difficult stories involving Hawks to date as he continues to try to skirt the worlds of both heroes and villains:

In the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, Hawks is one of the main heroes that is fighting directly with All For One, the villain responsible for so many of the problems facing the hero community today while also being the antagonist responsible for All Might's retirement. While Hawks might not be the one to deliver the killing blow, the young top-ranking hero was able to deliver some major hits to the top villain, as the final arc from Kohei Horikoshi in the world of UA Academy continues.

