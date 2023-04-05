My Hero Academia Imagines a New Red Riot

My Hero Academia has recently ended its sixth anime season, but the manga marches on. With the students of Class 1-A at UA Academy marching their way to become some of the biggest crime fighters in anime history, it should come as no surprise to see cosplayers taking the opportunity to bring some of the anime characters to life. Red Riot has become a fan favorite thanks to his hardened Quirk and loveable personality in the shonen series with one cosplayer giving the Class 1-A student a major makeover.

Kirishima has come a long way since the earliest days of the anime series, managing to develop his Quirk to the point that he has become a human shield in fighting against the villainous forces of All For One and all those looking to take down Hero Society. During the fight against Overhaul in the fourth season of the anime adaptation, Red Riot was able to give Fat Gum the time he needed to take down some members of the criminal organization. Now, in the My Hero Academia manga, which is far past My Hero Academia season 6, Kirishima is able to shine in the fight against All For One, recently fighting a blast from the past in the series' first villain.

Red Riot Cosplay

Kirishima's Quirk is like many others in the world of UA Academy, in that it took serious training in order for it to reach the current level that it is today. While Red Riot doesn't have the ability to manipulate fire and ice or exert explosions from his fingertips like some of his fellow classmates, his skin-hardening ability has become a major asset for Class 1-A in their fight against evil. Thanks to his personality, he's become a fan-favorite in the series and plenty of fans are crossing their fingers that he makes it out of the Final Arc alive.

Creator Kohei Horikoshi continues to work diligently as the end approaches for My Hero Academia's manga. Despite suffering from health issues that have caused delays, the shonen series has presented some of its best art to date in the fight against All For One. Luckily, the seventh season of the anime adaptation has already been confirmed, though fans are left wondering if the next season might be the show's last. Whenever the series does end, its legacy will be a tough one for many newcomers to follow in the anime realm.