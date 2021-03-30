My Hero Academia Cosplay Lands At Midnight

✖

My Hero Academia didn't just introduce anime fans to a world of aspiring young heroes at UA Academy, but also gave Shonen followers a bevy of heroic teachers that help Midoriya and his fellow classmates with one Cosplayer deciding to present their own spin on the character known as Midnight. For obvious reasons, Midnight is definitely a fan favorite when it comes to the faculty of UA Academy, using her Quirk of pheromone control to help teach young crime fighters how to best anticipate the dangers they'll face in saving citizens and battling villains.

Followers of the manga know that there are some big events in store for Midnight, who has a significant role to play in the War Arc, which unfortunately most likely won't be hitting the anime during the current fifth season of the television series. In the spin-off series of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, readers had the opportunity to dive into the past of Midnight, who attended UA Academy as a teenager, fighting alongside Eraserhead, Present Mic, and others who would eventually find themselves becoming the superhero faculty. Season Five might not have a big role for Midnight, but rest assured, fans of the character have some big things waiting in the wings.

Instagram Cosplayer Naomi Moonz shared this pitch-perfect take on Midnight, one of the most popular teachers at UA Academy who has been a big help in teaching the students of Class 1-A how to be better heroes in their careers as crime fighters:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Moon (@naomi.moonz)

Unfortunately, there have been no announcements when it comes to an anime adaptation of the spin-off series of Vigilantes, though there is definitely plenty of material that is begging to be adapted. With My Hero Academia's skyrocketing popularity, we have to imagine that it will only be a matter of time before we are able to see Vigilantes, and the early days of Midnight's career, brought to the small screen via an anime adaptation.

Season Five gave us a premiere episode that focused on Class 1-A performing a training exercise pitting them against the "Big Three", who were playing the parts of villains and helping to better forge Deku and friends' abilities. While Midnight wasn't directly involved, it's clear that the training is paying dividends.

What do you think of this take on UA Academy's biggest female teacher? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.