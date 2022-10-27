My Hero Academia Cosplay Genderbends Toga

My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.

Toga saw quite a change in season five of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, as the war between the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains unlocked new powers for the villains' Quirks. In Toga's case, she can now use her Quirk to not just take on the appearance of those she steals blood from, but can also use their Quirks, helping to further push Dr. Garaki's Quirk Singularity Theory. This particular theory runs under the idea that superpowers are only growing stronger and are beginning to fuse to the point where each individual might have powers to rival the likes of All For One and One For All when all is said and done.

Toga Himiko With A Twist

Instagram Cosplayer Shoty_Des took the opportunity to re-imagine Toga, with the League of Villains' member playing a prominent role in both the anime via the Paranormal Liberation War and in the Final Arc playing out in the manga that sees the heroes and villains clashing for what might be the final time:

Though the heroes are more than a little outnumbered as the Paranormal Liberation Front has over one hundred thousand members making up its roster, the crime fighters young and old luckily have quite a bit more experience in comparison to some of the criminals. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the end result of the War Arc will drastically change the landscape of Hero Society forever and will have big implications for Deku's world up until the Final Arc.

What do you think of this new take on Toga? Do you think the blood-drinking antagonist will survive the Final Arc taking place in My Hero Academia's manga pages?