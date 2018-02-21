‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Comments On Next Arc

The My Hero Academia manga has just set the path for its next arc, the Culture Festival arc, and fans have been excited to see where it goes. Especially given that the main villain seems to be a YouTuber.

But what’s the actual plan for the arc? Series creator Kohei Horikoshi commented on his overall goal for this arc and it should make fans of the Class 1-A students happy.

Horikoshi’s comment in this week’s Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump stated that “I’m a little late in saying this, but this arc is likely to be the most schoolish in the series,” and this has already made fans happy.

The last few arcs of the series have put the Class 1-A students through several terbulent moments throughout the series, and because of this, the students have never really had the time to enjoy their school life before a villain or two comes in to crash the party.

It seems to be the plan this time around as well, but it is nice that Horikoshi ha started this arc with the overall goal of letting the students act like students rather than heroes for a change. Fans who enjoy these moments the most will surely enjoy the arc to come.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.