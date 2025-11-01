My Hero Academia Creator Highlights Deku’s Wild New Form With Special Art

My Hero Academia’s final season is now in the middle of the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the debut of Deku’s cool new form in the latest episode with some special art shared with fans. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been one intense episode after another after it made its debut earlier this Fall, and Deku has been pushing back against Shigaraki this whole time. But now that all of the other fights across the war have been settled, it’s time to shift back to the focus of its actual final fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With All For One being defeated in the previous episode, it now means that Shigaraki is the only one Deku needs to defeat in order to save Japan (and the rest of the world). But it’s a much tougher ask than you would expect as Shigaraki has been boosted by all of All For One’s former power, and Deku himself has been running ragged all this time. Deku still isn’t giving up, however, and is launching one last ditch effort by supporting his body completely with Blackwhip. Unleashing a cool new form, series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to highlight this form with cool new art.

My Hero Academia Final Season Unleashes New Deku Form

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 5 sees Deku struggling to keep up against Shigaraki, and making matters worse, Shigaraki has managed to steal Danger Sense from within One For All’s power. As Shigaraki is getting stronger, he’s apparently figured out how to take One For All away from Deku piece by piece. All the while, Deku himself has been hit with the recoil of using Gearshift so many times in quick succession and is struggling to even stand up straight.

As the One For All vestiges figure out a final plan to help end the fight, Deku realizes he’s going to need to unleash all of them into Shigaraki’s body. He’s going to force these different abilities into Shigaraki, and somehow merge himself into the villain’s mind to save him from himself. Deku still wants to try and save the villain rather than kill him, but that’s much easier said than done. To make this happen, Deku is forcing his body to move by wrapping Blackwhip around all of his muscles.

What Is Deku’s New Form?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

At the end of the episode, Deku steels himself to launch this new plan at Shigaraki and picks up his body by sending Blackwhip through it. He’s hugging all of his muscles with the ability, and is essentially puppeteering himself to keep himself moving in the fight. But his main goal will be to steadily force One For All into Shigaraki, and that means Deku’s eventually going to lose all of his abilities the longer this fight continues. All for the hope of trying to connect with Shigaraki on a deeper level.

This also reveals that this truly is the endgame for My Hero Academia after all. With Deku and Shigaraki being the final ones standing with this war effort, it’s going to take everything Deku has left in the tank to bring this fight to an end. With only a few more episodes of the final season left to go, you’re going to want to catch up with it all on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!