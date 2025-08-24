My Hero Academia Season 8 Shares First Look at Deku’s Coolest Form

My Hero Academia is returning for the anime’s final season later this Fall, and the newest trailer for the season has revealed the first look at Deku’s coolest form. My Hero Academia‘s final season will be picking up right from where Season 7 left off as Izuku Midoriya and All Might are now in the midst of their final battles against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One respectively. Now that the anime is returning for new episodes, it’s time to see how Deku is going to push himself beyond his limits to somehow bring this war to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON released a new trailer showing off the best look at the final episodes yet, and with it has revealed more of the fight between Deku and Shigaraki. As this fight continues, Deku is using all of One For All’s quirks in unison to somehow bridge the gap to Shigaraki’s overwhelming power. This includes the debut of a brand new form that comes about when Deku forces his body to move by using Blackwhip in a unique way. Spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 8 to follow.

Play video

My Hero Academia Teases Deku Overlay in Season 8

The newest trailer for My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON showcases more of this fight against Shigaraki, and with it also shows how Deku is going to be struggling against the villain. Deku himself had already pushed himself to his limits with the first half of the fight seen in towards the end of the seventh season, but his body is about to give out very soon. As fans know well enough about the young hero by now, Deku is willing to damage his body in any way that’s necessary in order to stay in the fight. That’s the impetus behind his newest form.

Deku Overlay is a new form that debuts when Deku’s body reaches such a limit that he begins to wrap himself within Blackwhip to force his body to move. It’s seen in the latter half of the trailer as Deku has clearly wrapped the Blackwhip quirk around him much like a spider, and it almost looks like Marvel’s Carnage or even like a Venom symbiote. It’s why this form went under the nickname of “Carnage Deku” by manga fans before its official name was confirmed by My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi later (who also confirmed the Marvel inspirations behind the look itself).

When Does My Hero Academia Season 8 Come Out?

TOHO Animation

It won’t be too much longer until we get to see this new Deku form in action, however, as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be officially making its debut in Japan on October 4th as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll as they premiere in Japan, and it’s also where you can catch up with everything that has happened in the first seven seasons so far. The voice cast for the anime will all be returning for their respective roles.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will also feature a returning Naomi Nakayama directing for studio Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. The opening theme for the final season is titled “THE REVO” as performed by PORNOGRAFFITTI, but details for its ending theme have yet to be revealed at this time.