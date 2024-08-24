My Hero Academia Creator Inks Shoji’s Best Sketch Yet

My Hero Academia’s manga has already come to an end but Kohei Horikoshi isn’t done with the superhero shonen franchise by a long shot. With the anime adaptation continuing to play catch up with its source material, the mangaka is still supplying new art to celebrate new episodes. UA Academy’s latest episode featured Tentacole and Anima are trying their best to take down Spinner and an army of Heteromorphs aiming to take down Hero Society. In examining Shoji’s past, Kohei Horikoshi honored the anime by drawing a new take on Tentacole and a young girl who had a major impact on the young hero.

Tentacole has his work cut out for him in My Hero Academia’s final battle as Spinner is not the villain that anime fans once knew. Shigaraki’s best friend was more than willing to take the Quirks that were offered to him by All For One. Spinner was given two major superpowers in “Body Bulk” and “Scale Mail” which have made the formerly smaller antagonist look far different than how he once looked. With Spinner leading an army that’s 15,000 strong, the two hundred heroes and police officers have their work cut out for them.

My Hero Academia: Shoji The MVP

The latest episode of the anime didn’t just focus on Shoji taking on Spinner, but it also dove into Tentacole’s background. Like many other heteromorphs in Hero Society, Mozu found himself ostracized from his community thanks to his appearance. Despite this fact, Tentacole was more than willing to help out those in need, saving a young girl who was being swept away by a turbulent stream. In Kohei Horikoshi’s new art, the manga artist shares a new take on Shoji along with the little girl he saved earlier in his life.

While My Hero Academia’s manga ended, the anime adaptation most likely has one more season on the way before it does the same. Based on the events of the source material, season eight might be the grand finale of the anime series and bring the final battle to a close. Needless to say, Shoji and Koda will play a big role in the anime episodes to come.

Want to see if Shoji manages to take down Spinner in their one-on-one brawl?