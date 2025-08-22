My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Take on Mei Hatsume

Kohei Horikoshi has plenty of time on his hands these days, thanks to My Hero Academia’s manga ending last year. Not releasing any information about returning to the manga world with a new project, the mangaka has had time to help out with the eighth and final anime season, arriving this fall. For the fans, Horikoshi hasn’t laid down his pen entirely as he still routinely shares new art of some of his classic characters. With his recent output, Kohei has shared a fresh take on Mei Hatsume, the technological genius responsible for creating some of UA Academy’s best weaponry.

Horikoshi shared the new art as a “thank you” to fans who had attended the previous My Hero Academia art exhibit in Japan. The artist’s message reads as such, “Thank you to everyone who came to the original art exhibition and to those planning to come! The anime PV is cool! Look forward to the My Hero Academia anime starting in October! I’m going to take a bath!” You can check out the new take on Mei Hatsume below, and expect the technological wiz-kid to still play a significant role in the fight against All For One and Shigaraki this October.

My Hero Academia’s Anime Return

Anime fans can expect the superhero shonen series to return on October 4th, giving viewers the final fight for the future of Hero Society. When last we left our Class 1-A heroes, Deku was still struggling to take down Shigaraki, while across the battlefield, All Might had armored up in an effort to defeat All For One. Even without any super powers outside of his suit, Toshinori Yagi has an ace up his sleeve thanks to All For One’s healing factor. The more damage the “demon lord” takes in battle, the more he de-ages, meaning that each blow takes years off his life. Despite this fact, victory is far from assured in both counts.

Mei Hatsume had an instrumental part to play in this final war, helping to transform UA Academy into a technological marvel that could repress Shigaraki’s powers. Despite not having access to many of his abilities, All For One’s protege was still a challenge for our heroes, morphing his body as a result and nearly killing quite a few crime fighters in the process. With the war heating up, Mei is going to have to put her thinking cap on to make sure that the heroes walk away both victorious and alive.

As of the writing of this article, a sequel to My Hero Academia hasn’t been confirmed, though there are more television seasons in the works focusing on this shonen universe. Alongside the eighth season of the main series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been renewed for a second season, planning to once again follow the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster.

After this latest new look, what are you most looking forward to seeing next from My Hero Academia and its various anime projects? Let us know in the comments below!