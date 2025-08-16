My Hero Academia’s Final Season Releases New Trailer

Surreal as it may sound, My Hero Academia is gearing up towards the release of its final season, which is set to wrap up the anime’s almost decade-long superhero saga. Since its debut back in April 2016, the series has grown quite beloved with millions looking forward to the final installment this fall. Having said that, My Hero Academia just shared a new look at its eighth and final season ahead of its release this October, and it looks like the series is ready to go off with a bang.

On the eve of the series’ upcoming special event, the Hero x Villain Fest, Toho Animation has finally shared a new trailer for the final season of My Hero Academia releasing on October 4th, 2025. The trailer finally includes a few new glimpses at the devastating battle between Shigaraki and Deku, as well as the new opening theme for the final season titled “The Revo” by Por**Graffitti, who are finally returning for one last My Hero Academia opening, and it’s perfect for the epic, climactic finale of the series.

My Hero Academia’s Final Season Unveils New Trailer Ahead of Fall Premiere

While fans have been quite content passing the time with My Hero Academia’s new spin-off Vigilantes, the long wait for the final season is coming to an end, and fans could not be more excited. Much like Season 7, the final season of My Hero Academia is just as stunningly animated, with Studio Bones seemingly pulling out all the stops as seen in the new trailer. It’s also quite fitting to see Por**Graffitti return to perform what could be the final opening of the series, given that the group also performed the very first opening theme of My Hero Academia, thus bringing the series full circle in the best way.

The new trailer also finally includes some fresh new glimpses at the final season with new, never-before-seen clips of Deku and Shigaraki’s final fight and the utter destruction caused by it. Most notably, the trailer also sees Deku resolve to save the little crying boy buried deep inside Shigaraki, despite even Nana Shimura giving up and begging Deku to put an end to him instead. Other curious teases in the trailer include a fleeting glimpse at what can only best be described as Chekov’s volcano and the core of hatred within Shigaraki. Fans also get to see many familiar faces cheering Deku on, including his mother, his fellow Class 1-A heroes, Hawks, Lady Nagant, and All Might, setting the stage for what is sure to be an incredibly emotional, epic finale.