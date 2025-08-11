My Hero Academia Creator Shows Love to Black Clover’s Noelle With Special Tribute

Black Clover has kicked off a huge new celebration for the manga’s 10th anniversary, and My Hero Academia’s creator has gotten in on the occasion with a special tribute to Noelle Silva. Black Clover has returned this Summer with the start of a massive celebration to help commemorate the original debut of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Part of this celebration recruited many of Shonen Jump’s other prominent creators and artists, and each of them has shared their own take on Black Clover‘s many standout characters introduced over the years.

Shonen Jump mainstays like One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda, Naruto’s Masashi Kishimoto, and Bleach’s Tite Kubo have highlighted different aspects of Black Clover for their special tributes, and this trend continues with My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as well. Deciding to celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary with Noelle Silva, it’s apparent that My Hero Academia‘s creator has a great eye for Black Clover too. Check it out below as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

Black Clover is currently working through the final arc of its run with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine, and with it returns every few months with new chapters of the series. This new schedule for the final arc kicked off last year, and has since dropped some massive updates in the time since as Asta and the others fight for the fate of the Clover Kingdom. With three new chapters that just released this Summer, the wait has begun for its next major entry coming towards the end of the year with the Fall 2025 Jump GIGA issue. But that’s not all that’s in the works.

Black Clover has also officially announced that the TV anime is now in the works on its own comeback as well. Billed as Season 2 of the series, Black Clover has yet to confirm a release date or window for the anime’s new episodes at the time of this writing. There are still many details being kept under wraps as well such as its potential returning staff and voice cast, but it will feature new animation from Studio Pierrot. It’s also going to be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when the new episodes make their debut as well.

My Hero Academia’s Anime Returns for New Episodes This Fall

My Hero Academia is also preparing for a huge comeback of its own this Fall as well. My Hero Academia Season 8, which will serve as the final season for the TV anime, is currently scheduled to debut in Japan on October 4th as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. The new episodes will also be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when they premiere, and it’s where you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first seven seasons (and movies and OVA specials) so far.

With the voice cast returning for their respective roles, My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. Horikoshi will even be adding some new scenes to the anime that weren’t seen in the original manga too. So there’s lots to be excited for.