My Hero Academia Popularity Poll Results Announce Big Surprise for Fans

My Hero Academia’s manga concluded this past August after a lengthy 10-year run and more than 100 million copies sold worldwide. It tells the story of Izuku Midoriya’s aim to become the No. 1 hero despite not having any superpowers (also known as “quirks”) of his own in a world where they’ve become common. He gets help along the way from his classmates and teachers after inheriting a unique quirk called “One for All” from his mentor, All-Might.

To celebrate the manga’s conclusion and the latest of its many milestones, Shonen Jump let fans from around the world vote on their favorite characters to be compiled in a list ranking the top 100 out of a total of 278. The publisher announced the results of the poll, based on approximately 6.12 million votes, on Monday, as well as a couple of future projects that are currently underway.

My Hero Academia 2025 Plans

The first big announcement following the poll results was that My Hero Academia will release a fanbook in 2025, which is already in production. The My Hero Academia “Final Fan Book” will feature the results of each of the four Super Poll events. It will also include responses to fan questions from Kōhei Horikoshi, the series’ creator.

The second announcement was that 2025 will also see the release of an original art exhibition commemorating the end of the manga. The exhibition will be featured at the Creative Tokyo Museu in Kyobash, Tokyo, and run from June 21st to August 31st. Fans are likely already aware that 2025 is also the year that the anime’s final season will be released, meaning that 2025 will be huge for My Hero Academia and will be a sendoff for one of the most popular series of the past decade.

My Hero Academia Reveals Top Heroes in 2024 Popularity Poll

The top 10 characters from My Hero Academia, voted for and by the fans, are as follows:

Katsuki Bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Shota Aizawa Eijiro Kirishima Endeavor Hawks Dabi Tomura Shigaraki Neito Monoma

The full list ranking all 278 characters was also shared online, but feel free to watch the video for the first 100.

Fans of My Hero Academia are sure to have their own feelings about the characters’ respective rankings, but there’s still time for them to give their input. They’ll get another chance to vote on their favorite among the top 3 characters of Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki, with a slight catch. They must vote within the next 24 hours on the official poll website – ending at 8:00 p.m. JST (6:00 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, December 3. The winner will be named “THE MHA” and have a statue built in their honor.

After announcing the complete list of the series’ top 100 characters, the Japanese voice actors for the My Hero Academia anime, Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya) and Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), and the event’s MC, Neki Matsuzawa, also shared that the manga’s final volume #42 will be released on December 4 and feature 38 pages of new content showing the characters’ lives after the events of the main series as a sort of epilogue to tie up loose ends.

H/T: My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA Stage website, Shonen Jump on YouTube