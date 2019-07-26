My Hero Academia Creator Shares Reaction To Series’ Latest Spin-Off

If the upcoming fourth season of the anime, continously running manga, and new film dropping into theaters later this year aren’t enough to scratch your My Hero Academia itch, the upcoming spin-off manga series, Team Up Mission, will give you brand new stories with the UA Academy students to tide you over. Featuring the young heroes in training teaming up with other students from across the globe, the manga itself is introducing returning favorites such as Melissa from the first MHA movie. Now, Kohei Horikoshi shares his thoughts on the upcoming spin-off!

Twitter User Aitaikimochi shared the quote from the series’ creator that stresses the situations that will be shared that won’t be seen in the main manga franchise:

This spinoff series, while not overtaking the main manga chapters, will still be in continuity and could have the potential to introduce characters that may appear in the main franchise further down the road. It will certainly be interesting to see what new quirks are presented here and if we get a chance to explore any additional hero academies in other countries around the world that are similar to the UA School. Also, the potential to see international villains outside of Japan is another juicy caveat to throw into the mix.

Team ups aren’t anything new to the students of My Hero Academia, having to join their quirks with one another to train and to sometimes defeat the forces of the League of Villains. One of the best examples of the UA Academy kids having to work together was during the Hero License Exam, wherein they had to join forces not just to defeat an army of faux villains but also to save “citizens” that were directly in the path of the fight itself. Led by Gang Orca, the “villains” made for quite the challenge to the students overall.

Will you be reading My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission when it drops in the future? What do you hope to see spinning out of the manga itself? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter to talk all things comics, anime, and the possibilities of international My Hero schools!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.