My Hero Academia Fan Honors Class 1-B With Custom Nike Sneakers

Everyone has their own favorite when it comes to My Hero Academia, and that battle gets intense when it comes to heroines. From Ochaco to Momo, there are lots of female leads to stan, but Class 1-B has one of the best. So, it was just a matter of time before fans honored Kendo with her own merchandise… like some custom Nike kicks.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Captain Durango shared their take on a pair of customized Nike shoes for Kendo.

As you can see below, the shoes are made through Nike, and they are based on the Nike Air Max 95 style. The low profile body is colored blue to match Kendo’s costume, and its orange highlights go with her hair. Some black trim can be seen lining the soles, and Nike’s iconic swoop can be seen pressed into the heel.

If these shoes have you feeling like Kendo, then you can order a pair for yourself. Nike‘s ‘By You’ line has these customized shoes priced at $180, so it is up to My Hero Academia fans to decide if that price tag is worth it.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

