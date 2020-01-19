This Young My Hero Academia Cosplay Duo are the Cutest Deku and Eri Ever

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc came to an end with its latest episode, and the final climactic battle against Overhaul pushed him harder than every fight he’s been in thus far. Teaming up with the young Eri as he managed to get her out of Overhaul’s clutches, her quirk allowed him to use the full range of his One For All power. Thanks to her quirk rewinding the damage of his body the more One For All continued to destroy it, Deku found a new balance that allowed him to take down Overhaul once and for all.

This fight brought the two youngsters closer together, and it’s one of the few moments of the series that will become inspiration for future anime fans. My Hero Academia is probably the best gateway into anime fandom for young viewers, and now those young viewers are celebrating the series with some incredibly cute cosplay.

Photographer @DTJAAAAM (who you can find on Twitter here) shared this photo the adorable young cosplayer @JayElitecosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) dressed as Deku with his younger sister dressed as Eri, and the contest for the cutest Deku and Eri pair can now officially be over. It’s not going to get any more adorable than this young pair of anime fans. Check out the super cute and super heroic cosplay below:

Deku and Eri have always been an adorable pair, and thankfully fans of the anime will be seeing more of the duo in the future of the series. Now that Eri has been freed from the horrifying clutches of Overhaul, she’s now on a tough path to recovery and potentially mastering her incredibly powerful quirk. But with Deku and Mirio at her side, she’s got a bright future! Much like these adorable young heroes!

What did you think of Deku and Eri’s big moment? Are you enjoying My Hero Academia Season 4 so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.